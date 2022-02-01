Honey Garlic Pork Chops
½ cup ketchup
2 ⅔ tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, crushed
6 (4 ounce) (1-inch thick) pork chops
Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.
Step 2Whisk ketchup, honey, soy sauce, and garlic together in a bowl to make a glaze.
Sear the pork chops on both sides on the preheated grill. Lightly brush glaze onto each side of the chops as they cook; grill until no longer pink in the center, about 7 to 9 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
