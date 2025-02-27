YOUR AD HERE »

Honey Garlic Pork Tenderloin

  • 1 (1 pound) pork tenderloin
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Sauce

  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a 10×15-inch baking pan with a wire rack.
  3. Trim silver skin and excess fat from the pork tenderloin.
  4. Combine brown sugar, salt, Chinese five spice powder, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper in a small bowl.
  5. Sprinkle tenderloin all over with spice mixture, rubbing to coat.
  6. Heat oil in a 12-inch  skillet over medium-high heat. Sear tenderloin until browned on all sides,  8 to 10 minutes. Place tenderloin on the rack in the prepared pan.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted near the center reads 140 degrees F (61 degrees C),  20 to 25 minutes. 
  8. Remove from oven, tent with foil, and let rest 10 minutes. Internal temperature will rise to 145 degrees F (63 degrees C) or higher.
  9. Meanwhile for sauce, heat honey, soy sauce, vinegar and garlic in the same skillet. Simmer until liquid reduces and thickens, about 5 minutes. 
  10. Slice pork and serve with warm sauce.
