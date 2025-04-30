Honey Glazed Chicken
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
- 2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into bite-size pieces
- Gather all ingredients.
- Whisk honey, soy sauce, and red pepper flakes in a bowl; set aside.
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir chicken in hot oil until lightly brown, about 5 minutes.
- Pour honey mixture into the skillet; continue to cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink in the center and sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes more.
