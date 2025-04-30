YOUR AD HERE »

Honey Glazed Chicken

  • ¼ cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into bite-size pieces
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Whisk honey, soy sauce, and red pepper flakes in a bowl; set aside.
  3. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir chicken in hot oil until lightly brown, about 5 minutes.
  4. Pour honey mixture into the skillet; continue to cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink in the center and sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes more.
