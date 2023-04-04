 Honey Glazed Ham | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Honey Glazed Ham

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 (5 pound) ready-to-eat ham
  • ¼ cup whole cloves
  • ¼ cup dark corn syrup
  • 2 cups honey
  • ⅔ cup butter
  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
  2. Score ham, and stud with the whole cloves. Place ham in foil lined pan.
  3. In the top half of a double boiler, heat the corn syrup, honey and butter. Keep glaze warm while baking ham.
  4. Brush glaze over ham, and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven.
  5. Baste ham every 10 to 15 minutes with the honey glaze. During the last 4 to 5 minutes of baking, turn on broiler to caramelize the glaze. Remove from oven, and let sit a few minutes before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]