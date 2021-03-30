Honey Glazed Ham

1 (5 pound) ready-to-eat ham

¼ cup whole cloves

¼ cup dark corn syrup

2 cups honey

⅔ cup butter

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

Score ham, and stud with the whole cloves.

Place ham in foil lined pan.

In the top half of a double boiler, heat the corn syrup, honey and butter.

Keep glaze warm while baking ham.

Brush glaze over ham, and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven.

Baste ham every 10 to 15 minutes with the honey glaze.

During the last 4 to 5 minutes of baking, turn on broiler to caramelize the glaze.

Remove from oven, and let sit a few minutes before serving.