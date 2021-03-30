Honey Glazed Ham
1 (5 pound) ready-to-eat ham
¼ cup whole cloves
¼ cup dark corn syrup
2 cups honey
⅔ cup butter
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
Score ham, and stud with the whole cloves.
Place ham in foil lined pan.
In the top half of a double boiler, heat the corn syrup, honey and butter.
Keep glaze warm while baking ham.
Brush glaze over ham, and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven.
Baste ham every 10 to 15 minutes with the honey glaze.
During the last 4 to 5 minutes of baking, turn on broiler to caramelize the glaze.
Remove from oven, and let sit a few minutes before serving.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User