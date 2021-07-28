Honey Walnut Shrimp

1 cup water

⅔ cup white sugar

½ cup walnuts

4 egg whites

⅔ cup mochiko (glutinous rice flour)

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon canned sweetened condensed milk

1 cup vegetable oil for frying

Stir together the water and sugar in a small saucepan.

Bring to a boil and add the walnuts.

Boil for 2 minutes, then drain and place walnuts on a cookie sheet to dry.

Whip egg whites in a medium bowl until foamy.

Stir in the mochiko until it has a pasty consistency.

Heat the oil in a heavy deep skillet over medium-high heat.

Dip shrimp into the mochiko batter, and then fry in the hot oil until golden brown, about 5 minutes.

Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

In a medium serving bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, honey and sweetened condensed milk.

Add shrimp and toss to coat with the sauce.

Sprinkle the candied walnuts on top and serve.