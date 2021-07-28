Honey Walnut Shrimp
1 cup water
⅔ cup white sugar
½ cup walnuts
4 egg whites
⅔ cup mochiko (glutinous rice flour)
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon canned sweetened condensed milk
1 cup vegetable oil for frying
Stir together the water and sugar in a small saucepan.
Bring to a boil and add the walnuts.
Boil for 2 minutes, then drain and place walnuts on a cookie sheet to dry.
Whip egg whites in a medium bowl until foamy.
Stir in the mochiko until it has a pasty consistency.
Heat the oil in a heavy deep skillet over medium-high heat.
Dip shrimp into the mochiko batter, and then fry in the hot oil until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.
In a medium serving bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, honey and sweetened condensed milk.
Add shrimp and toss to coat with the sauce.
Sprinkle the candied walnuts on top and serve.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User