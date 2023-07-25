Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
- 4 boneless chicken breast halves, cooked and diced
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 (8 ounce) can sliced water chestnuts
- 1 (4.5 ounce) can sliced mushrooms
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3 teaspoons grated onion
- ½ cup sliced almonds
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 ½ cups crushed potato chips
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking dish.
- In a large bowl mix the chicken, celery, water chestnuts, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, onion, and almonds. Transfer to the baking dish, and top with Cheddar cheese and crushed potato chips.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, until lightly browned