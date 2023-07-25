YOUR AD HERE »

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

  • 4 boneless chicken breast halves, cooked and diced
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 (8 ounce) can sliced water chestnuts
  • 1 (4.5 ounce) can sliced mushrooms
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 3 teaspoons grated onion
  • ½ cup sliced almonds
  • ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 ½ cups crushed potato chips
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking dish.
  2. In a large bowl mix the chicken, celery, water chestnuts, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, onion, and almonds. Transfer to the baking dish, and top with Cheddar cheese and crushed potato chips.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, until lightly browned
