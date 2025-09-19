Hot Chicken Wing Dip
- 1 pound skinless boneless chicken breasts
- 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 (12 ounce) bottle hot pepper sauce
- 1 (8 ounce) bottle ranch dressing
- 1 (16 ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken breasts; cook until juices run clear, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board; cool completely. Shred into strands using a fork.
- Combine cream cheese, hot pepper sauce, and ranch dressing in a bowl until well blended. Add shredded chicken; mix well. Transfer mixture to a 9×13-inch baking dish; sprinkle Cheddar cheese over top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is bubbling, about 10 minutes.