Hot Chicken Wing Dip

  • 1 pound skinless boneless chicken breasts 
  • 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • 1 (12 ounce) bottle hot pepper sauce
  • 1 (8 ounce) bottle ranch dressing
  • 1 (16 ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese 
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken breasts; cook until juices run clear, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board; cool completely. Shred into strands using a fork.
  3. Combine cream cheese, hot pepper sauce, and ranch dressing in a bowl until well blended. Add shredded chicken; mix well. Transfer mixture to a 9×13-inch baking dish; sprinkle Cheddar cheese over top.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is bubbling, about 10 minutes.
