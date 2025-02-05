YOUR AD HERE »

Hot Dog Burnt Ends

  • 2 packages beef hot dogs
  • 1 cup yellow mustard
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup BBQ sauce
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil
  2. Combine hot dogs, mustard, brown sugar, cayenne pepper, onion powder, and black pepper in a large resealable bag. Shake bag so hot dogs are well coated with mustard and spice mixture. Spread out seasoned hot dogs onto the prepared baking sheet.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.
  4. Remove hot dogs and cut them into thirds. Increase oven temperature to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  5. Combine hot dog pieces and BBQ sauce in a bowl and mix until hot dogs are completely coated with sauce. Return to the baking sheet.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven for an additional 10 minutes.
