Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ cup grated Romano cheese
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
  • ½ teaspoon dried basil
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic salt
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • ½ cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
  • ¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a small baking dish.
  2. Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, Romano cheese, garlic, basil, garlic salt, salt, and pepper together in a medium bowl.
  3. Gently stir in artichoke hearts and spinach.
  4. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish; top with mozzarella cheese.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly browned, about 25 minutes.
