Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup grated Romano cheese
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ¼ teaspoon garlic salt
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- ½ cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- ¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a small baking dish.
- Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, Romano cheese, garlic, basil, garlic salt, salt, and pepper together in a medium bowl.
- Gently stir in artichoke hearts and spinach.
- Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish; top with mozzarella cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly browned, about 25 minutes.