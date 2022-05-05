Huckleberry Bear Claws

6 tablespoons sugar, divided

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup almond paste

1 cup crushed vanilla wafers

1 tablespoon 2% milk

1 package (16 ounces) hot roll mix

1-1/4 cups fresh or frozen huckleberries or blueberries

1 large egg, beaten

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Sliced almonds, optional

In a small bowl, beat 4 tablespoons sugar and the butter and almond paste until crumbly. Gradually add crushed wafers and milk; mix well. Set aside.

Prepare hot roll mix batter according to package directions, adding the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar before mixing batter. On a floured surface, roll dough into a 24×8-in. rectangle. Crumble almond paste mixture to within 1/2 in. of edges; top with berries. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Cut into 8 pieces.

Place 2 in. apart on parchment-lined baking sheets, seam side down. With scissors, cut each piece 4 times along a long side to within 1/2 in. of edge; curve and separate strips slightly. Cover and let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 400°. Brush rolls with beaten egg. Bake until golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool. For icing, combine confectioners’ sugar, water and lemon juice until smooth; drizzle over rolls. If desired, sprinkle with almonds. Let stand until set.