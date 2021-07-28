Hunan Kung Pao
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cut into 1 inch cubes
20 peeled and deveined large shrimp (21 to 30 per pound)
4 teaspoons soy sauce
4 teaspoons rice wine
2 teaspoons sesame oil (Optional)
1 tablespoon cornstarch
½ cup vegetable oil, divided
4 cloves garlic, minced
16 dried red chile peppers, cut in half
2 teaspoons Szechuan peppercorns (Optional)
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 green bell pepper, sliced
¼ cup dark soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice wine
2 teaspoons white sugar
1 cup salted peanuts
4 green onions, cut into 3 inch lengths
2 dashes sesame oil, or to taste (Optional)
Combine the chicken and shrimp in a mixing bowl along with 4 teaspoons of soy sauce, 4 teaspoons rice wine, and 2 teaspoons sesame oil.
Sprinkle with cornstarch, and mix until evenly combined.
Set aside to marinate for 25 minutes.
Heat half of the vegetable oil in a wok over high heat.
Stir in the chicken and shrimp, and cook until the chicken has turned white on the outside and is still a bit pink in the center; about 5 minutes.
Remove the chicken and wipe the wok clean.
Heat the remaining vegetable oil over high heat.
Stir in the garlic, and cook for a few seconds until the garlic begins to turn brown.
Stir in the dried chiles and Szechwan peppercorns; cook and stir a few seconds until the peppers begin to darken.
Add the red and green bell peppers, dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of rice wine, and 2 tablespoons of sugar.
Bring to a boil, stir in the chicken, and cook until the peppers are nearly tender, and the chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes more.
Stir in the peanuts and green onion until the green onion becomes limp.
Stir in a few drops of sesame oil to serve.
