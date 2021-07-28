Hunan Kung Pao

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cut into 1 inch cubes

20 peeled and deveined large shrimp (21 to 30 per pound)

4 teaspoons soy sauce

4 teaspoons rice wine

2 teaspoons sesame oil (Optional)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ cup vegetable oil, divided

4 cloves garlic, minced

16 dried red chile peppers, cut in half

2 teaspoons Szechuan peppercorns (Optional)

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

¼ cup dark soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice wine

2 teaspoons white sugar

1 cup salted peanuts

4 green onions, cut into 3 inch lengths

2 dashes sesame oil, or to taste (Optional)

Combine the chicken and shrimp in a mixing bowl along with 4 teaspoons of soy sauce, 4 teaspoons rice wine, and 2 teaspoons sesame oil.

Sprinkle with cornstarch, and mix until evenly combined.

Set aside to marinate for 25 minutes.

Heat half of the vegetable oil in a wok over high heat.

Stir in the chicken and shrimp, and cook until the chicken has turned white on the outside and is still a bit pink in the center; about 5 minutes.

Remove the chicken and wipe the wok clean.

Heat the remaining vegetable oil over high heat.

Stir in the garlic, and cook for a few seconds until the garlic begins to turn brown.

Stir in the dried chiles and Szechwan peppercorns; cook and stir a few seconds until the peppers begin to darken.

Add the red and green bell peppers, dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of rice wine, and 2 tablespoons of sugar.

Bring to a boil, stir in the chicken, and cook until the peppers are nearly tender, and the chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes more.

Stir in the peanuts and green onion until the green onion becomes limp.

Stir in a few drops of sesame oil to serve.