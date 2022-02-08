Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage, Slow Cooker Variation

1 head cabbage

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¾ cup uncooked white rice, rinsed

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork sausage

1 egg, beaten

1 (32 ounce) can tomato juice

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook cabbage in boiling water until outer leaves pull away easily from the head, 3 to 5 minutes. Separate leaves and let cool. Reserve 1 1/2 cup cooking water.

Heat oil in a large skillet. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in wet rice; cook and stir until moisture evaporates, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and let cool, about 5 minutes.

Mix beef, sausage, and egg together in a large bowl. Stir in cooled rice mixture.

Place a golfball-sized amount of the beef mixture on the ribbed end of a cabbage leaf; roll up, tucking in the sides. Repeat with remaining beef mixture and cabbage leaves.

Place rolls seam-side down in a slow cooker. Cover with tomato juice. Pour reserved cooking water on top.

Cook on High for 30 minutes. Switch to Low and cook for 6 1/2 hours.