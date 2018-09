1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground lean pork

1 c. Bread crumbs

1/2 c. Sweet milk

1 egg

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 tsp. Cloves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine ingredients and mix well.

Put into 1 1/2 quart greased ring mold.

Bake for 45 minutes.