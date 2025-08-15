Ice Cream Cake
- 1 (15.25 ounce) package chocolate cake mix
- 1 cup water
- 3 large eggs
- ⅓ cup vegetable oil
- ½ gallon chocolate ice cream
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Combine chocolate cake mix, water, eggs, and oil in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Pour batter into the prepared baking dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 26 to 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely on a wired rack.
- Meanwhile, remove the carton paper from ice cream. Set ice cream block on its long side. Use a piece of string or dental floss to cut ice cream in half lengthwise, then place the 2 pieces side-by-side on a sheet of waxed paper.
- Remove cooled cake from the baking dish and place over the ice cream slabs. Trim cake and ice cream, so the edges are flush.
- Place a board or serving platter over cake. Holding onto the waxed paper and board, flip ice cream cake over. Remove the waxed paper and smooth the seam between the ice cream slabs.
- Cover top with waxed paper and freeze until very firm. Decorate as desired.
