Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Pops

  • 6 (2.5 ounce) ice cream sandwiches
  • 2 (7.25 ounce) bottles chocolate shell topping (such as Magic Shell®)
  • 12 popsicle sticks
  • assorted toppings such as sprinkles, crushed cookies, nuts, crushed candy bars
  1. Cut ice cream sandwiches in half crosswise. Insert a popsicle stick through up through the center of each cut end.
  2. Remove the caps and seals from the shell topping. Place in the microwave and cook for 8 seconds. Pour each bottle shell topping into a glass measuring cup.
  3. Dip each pop into shell topping until completely covered, allowing excess to drip off. Dip the top ends in desired toppings and place on parchment-lined baking sheet.
  4. Freeze pops at least 1 hour before serving.
