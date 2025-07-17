Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Pops
- 6 (2.5 ounce) ice cream sandwiches
- 2 (7.25 ounce) bottles chocolate shell topping (such as Magic Shell®)
- 12 popsicle sticks
- assorted toppings such as sprinkles, crushed cookies, nuts, crushed candy bars
- Cut ice cream sandwiches in half crosswise. Insert a popsicle stick through up through the center of each cut end.
- Remove the caps and seals from the shell topping. Place in the microwave and cook for 8 seconds. Pour each bottle shell topping into a glass measuring cup.
- Dip each pop into shell topping until completely covered, allowing excess to drip off. Dip the top ends in desired toppings and place on parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Freeze pops at least 1 hour before serving.