Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

  • 24 vanilla ice cream sandwiches, unwrapped
  • 2 (8 ounce) containers whipped topping (such as Cool Whip®), thawed
  • 1 (12 ounce) jar hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
  • 1 (12 ounce) jar caramel ice cream topping
  • ¼ cup chopped pecans, or to taste
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Arrange a layer of ice cream sandwiches in the bottom of a 9×13-inch dish; top with a layer of whipped topping, hot fudge topping, and caramel topping.
  3. Repeat layering with remaining ice cream sandwiches, whipped topping, hot fudge topping, and caramel topping, ending with a top layer of whipped topping. Sprinkle with pecans.
  4. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and freeze until set, about 30 minutes. Slice and serve with your favorite toppings!
