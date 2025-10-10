Iced Pumpkin Cookies
Cookies:
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon ground cloves
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup canned pumpkin puree
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Icing:
- 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two cookie sheets.
- To make the pumpkin cookies: Combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, cloves, and salt in a medium bowl.
- Cream sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add pumpkin, egg, and vanilla; beat until creamy. Mix in flour mixture until combined.
- Drop tablespoonfuls of dough onto the prepared cookie sheets; flatten slightly.
- Bake in the preheated oven until centers are set, 15 to 20 minutes, switching racks halfway through. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the icing: Stir together confectioners’ sugar, milk, butter, and vanilla in a bowl until smooth. Add milk as needed, to achieve drizzling consistency.
- Drizzle icing over cooled cookies with a fork.
