YOUR AD HERE »

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

Recipes |

Share this story

Cookies:

  • 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 ½ cups white sugar
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin puree
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Icing:

  • 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 tablespoon melted butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two cookie sheets.
  2. To make the pumpkin cookies: Combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, cloves, and salt in a medium bowl.
  3. Cream sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add pumpkin, egg, and vanilla; beat until creamy. Mix in flour mixture until combined.
  4. Drop tablespoonfuls of dough onto the prepared cookie sheets; flatten slightly.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until centers are set, 15 to 20 minutes, switching racks halfway through. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
  6. Meanwhile, make the icing: Stir together confectioners’ sugar, milk, butter, and vanilla in a bowl until smooth. Add milk as needed, to achieve drizzling consistency.
  7. Drizzle icing over cooled cookies with a fork.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more