Instant Pot Red Posole

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, pressed

1 teaspoon New Mexico chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon chipotle chile powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can red enchilada sauce

1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles

⅓ cup chopped cilantro

1 (15 ounce) can golden hominy, drained

Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot) and select Saute function.

Heat olive oil in the pot.

Combine pork cubes, onion, garlic, chili powder, garlic salt, oregano, pepper, chipotle powder, and cumin in a bowl.

Saute in the hot oil in small batches until pork is browned, about 5 minutes per batch.

Turn off the pressure cooker.

Add chicken broth, enchilada sauce, green chiles, and cilantro.

Stir to blend.

Close and lock the lid.

Set cooker on high pressure according to manufacturer’s instructions; set timer for 20 minutes.

Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer’s instructions, 10 to 40 minutes.

Unlock the lid and add hominy, stirring to blend.