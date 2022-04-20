Instant Pot Taco Pasta

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 envelope taco seasoning

2 cups beef broth

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

8 ounces uncooked medium pasta shells

1-1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

Optional: Sour cream, cilantro, chopped tomatoes and black olives

Select saute setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker and adjust for medium heat; cook beef until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes; crumble meat; drain. Add taco seasoning; stir to combine. Add beef broth, tomato sauce and pasta. Press cancel.

Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure cook on high for 5 minutes. Quick-release pressure. Stir; top with cheese. Let stand until cheese melts, about 1 minute. If desired, serve with toppings.