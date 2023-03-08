Irish-Style Lamb Stew
- 1 pound cubed lamb meat
- 1 large onion, halved and sliced
- 1 pound baking potatoes, peeled and sliced
- 1 carrot, peeled and sliced
- 1 large stalk celery, sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups beef stock
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
- Layer the lamb meat, onion, potatoes, carrot and celery in an oven proof pot or casserole dish. Season each layer with parsley, salt and pepper as you go. Pour in the beef stock and cover tightly.
- Bake for 1 1/2 to 2 hours in the preheated oven, until vegetables and meat are very tender. Divide into bowls and garnish with additional parsley.