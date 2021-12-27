Italian Beef Roast & Vegetables

1 beef Eye of Round Roast (about 2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Vegetables:

3 medium zucchini or yellow squash, sliced (1/2-inch)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Heat oven to 325°F. Combine salt, 1/2 teaspoon basil, oregano and pepper; press onto beef roast.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan.

Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef.

Do not add water or cover.

Roast in 325°F oven 1-1/4 hours for medium rare doneness.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F.

Transfer to board; tent with foil.

Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare.)

Increase oven temperature to 425°F.

Combine vegetable ingredients, except tomatoes, in large bowl; toss.

Place in pan. Roast in 425°F oven 15 minutes or until tender.

Add tomatoes; toss. Carve roast. Serve with vegetables. Season with salt.