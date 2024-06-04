Italian Chicken Marinade
- 1 (16 ounce) bottle Italian-style salad dressing
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- Whisk salad dressing, garlic powder, and salt together in a shallow baking dish; add chicken breasts and turn to coat. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator, 4 hours to overnight.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Remove chicken from marinade and shake off excess; discard remaining marinade.
- Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 7 to 8 minutes on each side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).