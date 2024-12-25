YOUR AD HERE »

Italian Drunken Noodles

  • 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 4 (3.5 ounce) links spicy Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup white wine
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice
  • ¼ cup very thinly shredded fresh basil leaves, divided
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
  • 1 (8 ounce) package pappardelle pasta
  1. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Crumble sausage into the pot and cook until completely browned, about 5 minutes. Remove sausage from pot with a slotted spoon to a bowl, retaining oil and drippings in pot.
  2. Cook and stir onion in reserved drippings until tender, about 5 minutes. Season onion with salt, Italian seasoning, and black pepper; stir. Add red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and orange bell pepper to the onion mixture; cook and stir until the peppers are slightly tender, about 2 minutes.
  3. Stir white wine and garlic into the pepper mixture. Bring the liquid to a simmer and cook until the liquid reduces to almost nothing, 7 to 10 minutes.
  4. Stir diced tomatoes with their juice into the pepper mixture. Return sausage to the pot; fold gently to integrate the sausage. Cook at a simmer until the sausage is reheated and the tomatoes tender, 3 to 4 minutes.
  5. Drizzle remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil over the sausage mixture. Add about half the basil and the parsley; stir. Place lid on pot and remove from heat.
  6. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pappardelle at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes; drain. Divide pasta between 6 bowls; top with sausage mixture to serve.
