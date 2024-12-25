Italian Drunken Noodles
- 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 4 (3.5 ounce) links spicy Italian sausage, casings removed
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced
- ½ cup white wine
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice
- ¼ cup very thinly shredded fresh basil leaves, divided
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
- 1 (8 ounce) package pappardelle pasta
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Crumble sausage into the pot and cook until completely browned, about 5 minutes. Remove sausage from pot with a slotted spoon to a bowl, retaining oil and drippings in pot.
- Cook and stir onion in reserved drippings until tender, about 5 minutes. Season onion with salt, Italian seasoning, and black pepper; stir. Add red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and orange bell pepper to the onion mixture; cook and stir until the peppers are slightly tender, about 2 minutes.
- Stir white wine and garlic into the pepper mixture. Bring the liquid to a simmer and cook until the liquid reduces to almost nothing, 7 to 10 minutes.
- Stir diced tomatoes with their juice into the pepper mixture. Return sausage to the pot; fold gently to integrate the sausage. Cook at a simmer until the sausage is reheated and the tomatoes tender, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Drizzle remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil over the sausage mixture. Add about half the basil and the parsley; stir. Place lid on pot and remove from heat.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pappardelle at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes; drain. Divide pasta between 6 bowls; top with sausage mixture to serve.
