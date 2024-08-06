Italian Eggplant Salad
- 6 eggplants
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon dried basil
- salt and pepper to taste
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Puncture eggplants with a fork, and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 1 1/2 hours, or until soft, turning occasionally. Cool, then peel and dice.
- In a large bowl, stir together the garlic, olive oil, vinegar, sugar, parsley, oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Add the diced eggplant, and stir to coat. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving to marinate.