Italian Eggplant Salad

  • 6 eggplants
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon dried basil
  • salt and pepper to taste
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Puncture eggplants with a fork, and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 1 1/2 hours, or until soft, turning occasionally. Cool, then peel and dice.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together the garlic, olive oil, vinegar, sugar, parsley, oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Add the diced eggplant, and stir to coat. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving to marinate.
