Italian Green Bean Salad

1-1/2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

1/2 cup thinly sliced roasted sweet red peppers

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

Fill a 6-qt. stockpot two-thirds full with water; bring to a boil. Add beans; cook, uncovered, 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove beans and immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry.

Combine beans, peppers, basil and pine nuts. In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice and seasonings until blended. Drizzle over bean mixture; toss to coat.