Italian Grilled Eggplant Caprese

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh garlic
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 small purple eggplants, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 tomato, sliced 1/8-inch thick
  • 1 (8 ounce) package fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
  • cooking spray
  • 3 leaves fresh basil, cut into thin strips
  1. Combine olive oil, garlic, and salt in a small bowl; set aside.
  2. Preheat an outdoor grill to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and lightly oil the grate.
  3. Put eggplant slices on the hot grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn eggplant and brush with the oil mixture. Place 1 slice of tomato and 1 slice of mozzarella cheese on each eggplant piece. Close the lid and cook until cheese has melted, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and sprinkle with basil.
