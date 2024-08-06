Italian Grilled Eggplant Caprese
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh garlic
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 small purple eggplants, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 tomato, sliced 1/8-inch thick
- 1 (8 ounce) package fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
- cooking spray
- 3 leaves fresh basil, cut into thin strips
- Combine olive oil, garlic, and salt in a small bowl; set aside.
- Preheat an outdoor grill to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and lightly oil the grate.
- Put eggplant slices on the hot grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn eggplant and brush with the oil mixture. Place 1 slice of tomato and 1 slice of mozzarella cheese on each eggplant piece. Close the lid and cook until cheese has melted, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and sprinkle with basil.