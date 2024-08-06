YOUR AD HERE »

Italian Grilled Eggplant

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 eggplant, sliced into ½-inch rounds
  • ⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  1. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
  2. Brush eggplant lightly with some of the olive oil on both sides.
  3. Stir together remaining olive oil, garlic, and salt in a small bowl until combined; set aside.
  4. Arrange eggplant slices on the preheated grill and cook, turning occasionally, until tender and browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
  5. Arrange grilled eggplant on a platter. Brush with olive oil-garlic mixture until eggplant has absorbed oil. Sprinkle with basil and parsley to serve.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]