Italian Grilled Eggplant
- 1 eggplant, sliced into ½-inch rounds
- ⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Brush eggplant lightly with some of the olive oil on both sides.
- Stir together remaining olive oil, garlic, and salt in a small bowl until combined; set aside.
- Arrange eggplant slices on the preheated grill and cook, turning occasionally, until tender and browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
- Arrange grilled eggplant on a platter. Brush with olive oil-garlic mixture until eggplant has absorbed oil. Sprinkle with basil and parsley to serve.