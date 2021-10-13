Italian Hot Dish

1-1/2 cups uncooked multigrain bow tie pasta (about 4 ounces)

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms, divided

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided

Preheat oven to 350°.

Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet coated with cooking spray, cook and crumble beef with 1/2 cup mushrooms, onion and green pepper over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes.

Stir in seasonings and tomato sauce; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15 minutes.

Place pasta in an 8-in. square baking dish coated with cooking spray.

Top with meat sauce and remaining mushrooms.

Sprinkle with 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.

Bake, covered, 35 minutes.

Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheeses.

Bake until heated through and cheese is melted, 5-10 minutes.