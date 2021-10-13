Italian Hot Dish
1-1/2 cups uncooked multigrain bow tie pasta (about 4 ounces)
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms, divided
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet coated with cooking spray, cook and crumble beef with 1/2 cup mushrooms, onion and green pepper over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes.
Stir in seasonings and tomato sauce; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15 minutes.
Place pasta in an 8-in. square baking dish coated with cooking spray.
Top with meat sauce and remaining mushrooms.
Sprinkle with 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.
Bake, covered, 35 minutes.
Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheeses.
Bake until heated through and cheese is melted, 5-10 minutes.
