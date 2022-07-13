Italian Meatballs

⅓ cup plain bread crumbs

½ cup milk

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

2 eggs

¼ bunch fresh parsley, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon dried Italian herb seasoning

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Cover a baking sheet with foil and spray lightly with cooking spray.

Soak bread crumbs in milk in a small bowl for 20 minutes.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; stir in onion. Cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and continue cooking and stirring until onion is very tender, about 15 minutes more.

Gently stir beef and pork together in a large bowl (do not overmix). Stir onions, bread crumb mixture, eggs, parsley, garlic, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, Italian herb seasoning, and Parmesan cheese into meat mixture with a rubber spatula until combined. Cover and refrigerate for about one hour.

Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Using wet hands, form meat mixture into balls about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Arrange onto prepared baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until browned and cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes.