Italian Meatballs
½ cup fresh bread crumbs
½ cup grated pecorino Romano cheese
2 large cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 pinch red chili pepper flakes
1 egg
1 pound lean ground beef
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Toss bread crumbs, Romano cheese, garlic, parsley, black pepper, red pepper, and egg together in a bowl; mix in beef gently with your hands. Form beef mixture into meatballs roughly 1 1/4 inches in diameter; place on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes; turn meatballs and bake until no longer pink at the center, about 5 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User