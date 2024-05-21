YOUR AD HERE »

Italian Potato Salad

  • 25 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon coarse sea salt
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and slightly crushed
  • 2 green onions (white part only), chopped
  • ½ cup very finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (Optional)
  1. Combine potatoes and salt in a large pot filled with cold water. Bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are tender, but not mushy, about 10 minutes depending on size. Drain and set aside until cool enough to handle.
  2. While potatoes are cooking, whisk 3 tablespoons olive oil and white wine vinegar together in a small bowl. Add garlic and set aside.
  3. Peel cooked and cooled potatoes and cut into 1-inch cubes. Combine potatoes, green onions, and parsley in a bowl and lightly toss. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil mixture and lightly toss, taking care not to break the potatoes.
  4. Top with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and red pepper flakes right before serving.
