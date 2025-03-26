YOUR AD HERE »

Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

  • 6 (4 ounce) links sweet Italian sausage
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 medium yellow onion, sliced 
  • ½ medium red onion, sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 large red bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ cup white wine, or more to taste
  1. Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until brown on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from skillet, and slice.
  2. Melt butter in the same skillet. Stir in onions and garlic, and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in bell peppers, season with basil and oregano, and stir in 1/4 cup wine. Continue to cook and stir until peppers and onions are tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
  3. Return sausage slices to the skillet. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15 minutes, or until sausage is heated through, adding more wine if needed.
