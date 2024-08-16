YOUR AD HERE »

Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

  • 6 (4 ounce) links sweet Italian sausage
  • 2 tablespoons butter 
  • 1 medium yellow onion, sliced 
  • ½ medium red onion, sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 large red bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ cup white wine, or more to taste
  1. Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until brown on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from skillet, and slice.
  2. Melt butter in the same skillet. Stir in onions and garlic, and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in bell peppers, season with basil and oregano, and stir in 1/4 cup wine. Continue to cook and stir until peppers and onions are tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
  3. Return sausage slices to the skillet. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15 minutes, or until sausage is heated through, adding more wine if needed.
  4. Serve hot and enjoy!
