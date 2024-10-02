YOUR AD HERE »

Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1 cup chopped onion 
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 5 cups beef broth
  • 4 large tomatoes – peeled, seeded and chopped
  • 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 cup thinly sliced carrots 
  • ½ cup water
  • ½ cup red wine
  • ½ tablespoon packed fresh basil leaves
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 ½ cups sliced zucchini
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 8 ounces fresh tortellini pasta
  1. Cook sausage in a 5-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat until browned and crumbly, 8 to 10 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer sausage to a paper towel-lined plate. Drain grease, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in the pot.
  2. Sauté onions and garlic in drippings over medium heat until onions are translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.
  3. Stir in beef broth, tomatoes, tomato sauce, carrots, water, wine, basil, oregano, and sausage. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered for 30 minutes.
  4. Skim fat from soup. Stir in zucchini and parsley. Simmer covered for 30 minutes.
  5. Add tortellini during the last 10 minutes.
  6. Serve hot and enjoy!
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]