YOUR AD HERE »

Italian Sausage Soup

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 pound Italian sausage
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 (14 ounce) cans beef broth
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can Italian-style stewed tomatoes
  • 1 cup sliced carrots 
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can great Northern beans, undrained
  • 2 small zucchini, cubed
  • 2 cups spinach – packed, rinsed and torn
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Heat a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sausage and garlic; cook and stir until browned, 5 to 7 minutes.
  3. Stir in broth, tomatoes, and carrots; season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 15 minutes.
  4. Stir in beans with liquid and zucchini; cover and simmer another 15 minutes, or until zucchini is tender.
  5. Remove soup from heat and add spinach; replace the lid and allow spinach to wilt.
  6. Stir until warmed through. Serve and enjoy!
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]