Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells

  • 1 (16 ounce) package jumbo pasta shells
  • 3 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
  • 1 (16 ounce) package finely shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning, plus more for garnish if desired
  • 1 (24 ounce) jar prepared marinara sauce
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a 9×13 baking dish.
  2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook shells in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 to 12 minutes. Drain. Lightly oil a rimmed baking sheet; place drained pasta on baking sheet to cool.
  3. Heat 2 teaspoons vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a heavy skillet. Cook and crumble sausage until it has lost its pink color and begins to brown. Remove from heat; drain off grease. Stir 1/2 of the shredded cheese and Italian seasoning into browned sausage.
  4. Spoon sausage mixture into pasta shells (1 to 2 tablespoons per shell). Arrange stuffed shells in the prepared baking dish.
  5. Pour marinara sauce evenly over the shells. Top with remaining shredded cheese. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Remove foil; bake until browned, 5 to 10 more minutes. Sprinkle with a pinch of Italian seasoning, if desired.
