Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells
- 1 (16 ounce) package jumbo pasta shells
- 3 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
- 1 (16 ounce) package finely shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning, plus more for garnish if desired
- 1 (24 ounce) jar prepared marinara sauce
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a 9×13 baking dish.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook shells in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 to 12 minutes. Drain. Lightly oil a rimmed baking sheet; place drained pasta on baking sheet to cool.
- Heat 2 teaspoons vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a heavy skillet. Cook and crumble sausage until it has lost its pink color and begins to brown. Remove from heat; drain off grease. Stir 1/2 of the shredded cheese and Italian seasoning into browned sausage.
- Spoon sausage mixture into pasta shells (1 to 2 tablespoons per shell). Arrange stuffed shells in the prepared baking dish.
- Pour marinara sauce evenly over the shells. Top with remaining shredded cheese. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
- Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Remove foil; bake until browned, 5 to 10 more minutes. Sprinkle with a pinch of Italian seasoning, if desired.
