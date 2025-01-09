YOUR AD HERE »

Italian Sausage Tortellini

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1 (8 ounce) package baby portobello mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 cup dry white wine (such as Pinot Grigio), divided
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced, divided
  • 10 ounces mild Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1 (16 ounce) package three-cheese tortellini
  • 14 ½ ounces Alfredo basil sauce
  • 1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach leaves
  1. Heat butter in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir mushrooms, 1/2 cup white wine, and 1 clove minced garlic until liquid has reduced and mushrooms have softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and place in a bowl.
  2. Heat the same skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir Italian sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes, dividing it into bite-sized portions while stirring. Remove excess grease by placing paper towels onto a plate and dumping browned sausage onto it to drain. Return sausage to the skillet.
  3. Return cooked mushrooms back to the skillet with sausage and add tortellini, Alfredo basil sauce, remaining 1/2 cup white wine, and remaining garlic. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes. Add spinach; cover and cook until spinach is wilted, 3 to 4 minutes more. Mix well to combine. Remove from heat and serve.
