Jalapeño Cheese Dip
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 (4 ounce) can diced jalapeno peppers
- 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chilies
- 1 round loaf sourdough bread
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Combine mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and green chilies in a bowl.
- Slice off the top of the sourdough round and hollow out the center to create a sturdy bread bowl. Fill the bread bowl with the jalapeño mixture.
- Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and golden on top, about 30 minutes.