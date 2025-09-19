YOUR AD HERE »

Jalapeño Cheese Dip

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese 
  • 1 (4 ounce) can diced jalapeno peppers
  • 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chilies
  • 1 round loaf sourdough bread
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Combine mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and green chilies in a bowl.
  3. Slice off the top of the sourdough round and hollow out the center to create a sturdy bread bowl. Fill the bread bowl with the jalapeño mixture.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and golden on top, about 30 minutes.
