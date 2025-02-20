YOUR AD HERE »

Jalapeno Popper Chicken Casserole

Recipes |

  • 6 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 3/4 cup milk 
  • 3 1/2 to 4 cups shredded cooked chicken (from 1 purchased roasted chicken)
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded mild Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 6 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 4 green onions, sliced, divided
  • 1/2 pound bacon, crisp cooked, divided (about 8 slices)
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 (32-ounce bag) frozen fried potato nuggets
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).  Stir together cream cheese, sour cream and milk in a 2- quart baking dish until combined. Add chicken, 1 cup Cheddar cheese, jalapeños, 1/2 of the green onions, 1/2 of the bacon, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir to combine.
  3. Spread mixture evenly in the baking dish.
  4. Arrange potato nuggets on top in one layer. 
  5. Bake, uncovered, until potatoes are golden, about 35 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese and bacon. Tent with foil and let stand for 5 minutes. before serving.
  6. Sprinkle with remaining green onions before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]