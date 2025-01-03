YOUR AD HERE »

Jalapeno Popper Cups

Recipes |

  • 12 mini phyllo tart shells
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce
  • bacon bits
  1. Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place phyllo cups onto a baking sheet.
  2. Stir together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and hot sauce in a bowl. Spoon mixture into phyllo cups. Sprinkle bacon bits on top. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]