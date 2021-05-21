Jalapeno Popper Potato Salad
3 lb. russet potatoes (about 5 medium), chopped
1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more for the water
6 slices bacon
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese (about 8 ounces)
1 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. chopped pickled jalapeños, plus 2 tablespoons brine
3 tbsp. yellow mustard
4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
4 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for topping
3 sweet gherkins, chopped (about 1/4 cup)
1/2 tsp. black pepper
Put the potatoes in a large pot and add enough water to cover by 1 inch. Season with salt. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes and return to the pot, then mash with a potato masher.
Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, turning, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Drain on a paper towel–lined plate, then chop.
Scrape the potatoes into a large bowl. Add half of the bacon, the cheese, mayonnaise, pickled jalapeños and brine, mustard, hard-boiled eggs, scallions, gherkins, salt and pepper. Fold everything together. Serve the potato salad warm or cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour or overnight. Top with the remaining bacon and more scallions before serving.
