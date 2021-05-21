Jalapeno Popper Potato Salad

3 lb. russet potatoes (about 5 medium), chopped

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more for the water

6 slices bacon

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese (about 8 ounces)

1 c. mayonnaise

1/4 c. chopped pickled jalapeños, plus 2 tablespoons brine

3 tbsp. yellow mustard

4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

4 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for topping

3 sweet gherkins, chopped (about 1/4 cup)

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Put the potatoes in a large pot and add enough water to cover by 1 inch. Season with salt. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes and return to the pot, then mash with a potato masher.

Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, turning, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Drain on a paper towel–lined plate, then chop.

Scrape the potatoes into a large bowl. Add half of the bacon, the cheese, mayonnaise, pickled jalapeños and brine, mustard, hard-boiled eggs, scallions, gherkins, salt and pepper. Fold everything together. Serve the potato salad warm or cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour or overnight. Top with the remaining bacon and more scallions before serving.