Jalapeño Steak

  • 4 jalapeno peppers, stemmed
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 tablespoon coarse salt
  • 1 ½ teaspoons cracked black pepper
  • 1 ½ pounds top sirloin steak
  1. Combine jalapeños, lime juice, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper in a blender. Blend until smooth.
  2. Place steak in a shallow pan or large resealable plastic bag. Pour jalapeño marinade over steak and turn to coat. Cover the pan or seal the bag; marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours to overnight.
  3. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.
  4. Remove steak from marinade and cook on the preheated grill to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side. Discard marinade.
