Jalapeño Steak
- 4 jalapeno peppers, stemmed
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon coarse salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons cracked black pepper
- 1 ½ pounds top sirloin steak
- Combine jalapeños, lime juice, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper in a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Place steak in a shallow pan or large resealable plastic bag. Pour jalapeño marinade over steak and turn to coat. Cover the pan or seal the bag; marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours to overnight.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Remove steak from marinade and cook on the preheated grill to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side. Discard marinade.