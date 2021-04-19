Jamaican-Style Beef Stew

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon sugar

1-1/2 pounds beef top sirloin steak, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

5 plum tomatoes, finely chopped

3 large carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices

3 celery ribs, cut into 1/2-inch slices

4 green onions, chopped

3/4 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/4 cup barbecue sauce

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons steak sauce

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons cold water

Optional: Hot cooked rice or mashed potatoes

In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat.

Add sugar; cook and stir until lightly browned, 1 minute.

Add beef and brown on all sides.

Stir in the vegetables, broth, barbecue sauce, soy sauce, steak sauce and seasonings.

Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer until meat and vegetables are tender, 1 to 1-1/4 hours.

Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into stew.

Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.

If desired, serve with rice or potatoes.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled stew in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally; add water if necessary.