Jamaican-Style Beef Stew
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 tablespoon sugar
1-1/2 pounds beef top sirloin steak, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
5 plum tomatoes, finely chopped
3 large carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices
3 celery ribs, cut into 1/2-inch slices
4 green onions, chopped
3/4 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons steak sauce
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons cold water
Optional: Hot cooked rice or mashed potatoes
In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat.
Add sugar; cook and stir until lightly browned, 1 minute.
Add beef and brown on all sides.
Stir in the vegetables, broth, barbecue sauce, soy sauce, steak sauce and seasonings.
Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer until meat and vegetables are tender, 1 to 1-1/4 hours.
Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into stew.
Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.
If desired, serve with rice or potatoes.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled stew in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally; add water if necessary.
