1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) beef or chicken broth

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

3 celery ribs, chopped

2 medium green peppers, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

5 garlic cloves, minced

3 teaspoons dried parsley flakes

2 teaspoons dried basil

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1-1/4 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 pound smoked sausage, halved and cut into 1/4-inch slices

1/2 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Hot cooked rice

In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the tomatoes, broth and tomato paste.

Stir in the celery, green peppers, onion, garlic, seasonings and pepper sauce.

Stir in chicken and sausage.

Cover and cook on low for 4-6 hours or until chicken is no longer pink.

Stir in shrimp.

Cover and cook 15-30 minutes longer or until shrimp turn pink.

Serve with rice.