John Wayne Casserole

Recipes

  • 1 (16.3 ounce) can refrigerated biscuits
  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 (1 ounce) package taco seasoning
  • ¾ cup water
  • 1 medium onion, halved and sliced
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, halved and sliced
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 8 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 2 medium tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 (4 ounce) jar sliced jalapeno peppers, drained (Optional)
  1. Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking pan.
  2. Place and press biscuit dough into the bottom of the baking pan and halfway up the sides.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Leave the oven on.
  4. Meanwhile, heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and cook ground beef until browned and crumbly, about 5 minutes. Drain fat. Stir in taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Transfer cooked meat to a bowl and wipe out the skillet.
  5. Add onion and bell peppers to the same skillet and cook over medium heat until slightly tender, about 5 minutes.
  6. Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, and 1/2 of the onion-pepper mixture in a bowl.
  7. Layer browned meat, tomatoes, onion-pepper mixture, jalapeño peppers, and sour cream mixture on top of prebaked biscuit dough. Sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese.
  8. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven until cheese is lightly browned and bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes.
