John Wayne Casserole
- 1 (16.3 ounce) can refrigerated biscuits
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 (1 ounce) package taco seasoning
- ¾ cup water
- 1 medium onion, halved and sliced
- 1 medium red bell pepper, halved and sliced (1 1/2 cups)
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 8 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
- 2 medium tomatoes, sliced
- 1 (4 ounce) jar sliced jalapeno peppers, drained (Optional)
- Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking pan.
- Place and press biscuit dough into the bottom of the baking pan and halfway up the sides.
- Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Leave the oven on.
- Meanwhile, heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and cook ground beef until browned and crumbly, about 5 minutes. Drain fat. Stir in taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Transfer cooked meat to a bowl and wipe out the skillet.
- Add onion and bell peppers to the same skillet and cook over medium heat until slightly tender, about 5 minutes.
- Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, and 1/2 of the onion-pepper mixture in a bowl.
- Layer browned meat, tomatoes, onion-pepper mixture, jalapeño peppers, and sour cream mixture on top of prebaked biscuit dough. Sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese.
- Bake uncovered in the preheated oven until cheese is lightly browned and bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes.