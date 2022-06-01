Kentucky Grilled Chicken

1 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup canola oil

5 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

4 teaspoons hot pepper sauce

2 teaspoons salt

10 bone-in chicken breast halves (10 ounces each)

In a bowl or shallow dish, combine the first 5 ingredients. Pour 1 cup marinade into a separate bowl; add chicken and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Cover and refrigerate the remaining marinade for basting.

Drain and discard marinade from chicken. Prepare grill for indirect heat, using a drip pan.

Place chicken breasts, bone side down, on oiled rack. Grill, covered, over indirect medium heat until a thermometer reads 170°, about 20 minutes on each side, basting occasionally with reserved marinade.