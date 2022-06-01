Kentucky Grilled Chicken
1 cup cider vinegar
1/2 cup canola oil
5 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
4 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
2 teaspoons salt
10 bone-in chicken breast halves (10 ounces each)
In a bowl or shallow dish, combine the first 5 ingredients. Pour 1 cup marinade into a separate bowl; add chicken and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Cover and refrigerate the remaining marinade for basting.
Drain and discard marinade from chicken. Prepare grill for indirect heat, using a drip pan.
Place chicken breasts, bone side down, on oiled rack. Grill, covered, over indirect medium heat until a thermometer reads 170°, about 20 minutes on each side, basting occasionally with reserved marinade.
[placeholder]
