King Crab Appetizers

  • 2 (12 ounce) packages refrigerated biscuit dough
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 (6 ounce) can crab meat, drained
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 pinch paprika
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 tartlet pans.
  2. Divide rolls in half and press into the prepared tartlet pans. Set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, crab, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, Cheddar cheese, green onions and Worcestershire sauce. Spoon 1 teaspoon of mixture into tarts and garnish with paprika.
  4. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until light brown. These freeze wonderfully. Just reheat before serving.
