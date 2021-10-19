Korean Beef and Rice
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2-2/3 cups hot cooked brown rice
3 green onions, thinly sliced
In a large skillet, cook beef and garlic over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix brown sugar, soy sauce, oil and seasonings.
Stir sauce into beef; heat through.
Serve with rice.
Sprinkle with green onions.
