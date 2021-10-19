Korean Beef and Rice

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2-2/3 cups hot cooked brown rice

3 green onions, thinly sliced

In a large skillet, cook beef and garlic over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix brown sugar, soy sauce, oil and seasonings.

Stir sauce into beef; heat through.

Serve with rice.

Sprinkle with green onions.